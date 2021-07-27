Bowling Green - Judith G. McKenzie, age 81 of Woodburn, KY passed away July 16, 2021 in Bowling Green, KY. Judy was born April 20, 1940 in Wrens, GA, and was preceded in death by her parents. Judy is survived by 2 children, 4 grandchildren, and 4 great-grandchildren. A Celebration of Life was held Tuesday, July 20th at Liberty Baptist Church in Auburn.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. . From a Guest Book, you may log in with your Google, Facebook, Yahoo or AOL account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
Obituary Policy
Flowers & Gifts
270-842-7415
Founded in 1992 by Jerry Baker, the Baker Arboretum now covers nearly 115 acres. Built on a ridge of rolling hills in the outskirts of Bowling…
270-904-0599
One of a kind Raku, porcelain and stoneware pots.
Funeral Homes
OBITUARY ANNOUNCEMENTS