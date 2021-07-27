Bowling Green - Judith G. McKenzie, age 81 of Woodburn, KY passed away July 16, 2021 in Bowling Green, KY. Judy was born April 20, 1940 in Wrens, GA, and was preceded in death by her parents. Judy is survived by 2 children, 4 grandchildren, and 4 great-grandchildren. A Celebration of Life was held Tuesday, July 20th at Liberty Baptist Church in Auburn.