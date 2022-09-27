Nashville - Judy Aaron Massey of Nashville, Tennessee, formerly of Bowling Green, Kentucky passed away peacefully surrounded by her family on Sunday September 25 at the age of 81. She was born November 1, 1940 to Marvin and Lillie Aaron in Montgomery, AL.
Judy was a 1959 graduate of West High School in Nashville. She was employed by Show Biz Inc, producing many television shows. On May 10, 1968 she was married to Kenneth W. Massey, who was pastoring Calvary Baptist Church in South Carthage. Judy left secular occupation to become a housewife, mother, and grandmother. She excelled in each of these roles.
She was the wife of Bro. Kenneth Massey, former pastor of Old Union Missionary Baptist Church and Three Springs Baptist Church in Bowling Green. Her family came first; her church next, and then her many friends. "Her children arise up, and call her blessed; her husband also, and he praiseth her" (Pro. 31:28). Our loss is her and heaven's eternal gain.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Marvin and Lillie Aaron; sisters, Jean Heard, Barbara Weber and Freda Davis. Survived by her husband, Ken Massey; daughter, Julie (Bret) O'Brien; son, Lance (Stefanie) Massey; granddaughtes, Millie and Maggie O'Brien and Ava Massey; niece, Jan Lukowiak; nephews, Chip Heard, Jim Davis, Gary Davis, Brent Davis, Scott Davis, and Mark Weber, and several great nieces and nephews.
Visitation will be Thursday September 29 from 10 am until service at 2pm at McFerrin Missionary Baptist Church 431 W. Old Hickory Blvd., Madison, TN with Pastor Jeremy Sisk and Bro. Ray Smith officiating. Interment will follow at Forest Lawn Memorial Gardens. Honorary pallbearers will be Dr. John McRae, and Brenda Baxter, Endocinology NP. In lieu of flowers, the family requests contributions be made to your favorite church or charity. Arrangements were entrusted to Cole & Garrett Funeral Home in Goodlettsville, Tennessee. This obituary is published in honor on behalf of The Massey Family from J.C. Kirby & Son Funeral Chapels in Bowling Green, Kentucky.
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. .
From a Guest Book, you may log in with your Google, Facebook, Yahoo or AOL account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
Obituary Policy
Our obituaries are placed exclusively by funeral home directors through memoriams.com. Please contact the funeral home making arrangements to place an obituary in the Daily News.
Obituaries are paid content and therefore are published as received.