Bowling Green - Judy Ann Litchford Towe, 75, of Bowling Green passed away April 3, 2020 at The Medical Center at Bowling Green.
The Bowling Green native was born July 13, 1944 to the late Walter and Grace Dennison Litchford. She is also preceded in death by a granddaughter, Lara Resch; brothers, Bill Dennison, Mike Litchford, David Litchford, and Ronald Litchford; and sisters, Mary Francis Moore, Betty Sue Cox, and Laquita Joy Litchford. Judy retired from the Barren River Area Safe Space (BRASS) where she worked with abused women and children. She was awarded the Bowling Green Human Rights Commission Women of Achievement Woman of the Year in 2006 for her work with BRASS.
Survivors include her devoted husband of 53 years, Martin A. Towe; five children, Sonia G. Resch Bowlin (Dusty), Robby Resch, John W. Resch (Jody), Kelly Towe Carter (Tommy), and Marty Towe (Jenny); nine grandchildren, Amy Bowlin, Jamie Resch, Rebecca Bowlin Kessen, Seth Story, Mitchell Resch, Cassidy Resch, Zane Resch, and Zoe Resch; three great-grandchildren, Ethan Thomson, Chloe Bowlin, and Easton Kessen; and brother, Kenneth 'Buddy' Litchford.
A private funeral service will be held with burial at Mt. Lebanon Presbyterian Church Cemetery. Expressions of sympathy can be made to Barren River Area Safe Space (www.brassinc.org). Arrangements have been entrusted to the J.C. Kirby & Son Broadway Chapel.
