Bowling Green - Judy Carol Sikes, 67 of Bowling Green passed peacefully on Thursday October 7, 2021 surrounded by family at the Hospice House.
The Warren County native was a daughter of the late Owen Allen Ives and Virginia Lee Burch Ives. She is preceded in death by a grandson, D.J. Cull and a sister, Sue Hyde. Judy was a social worker and a member of Holy Trinity Lutheran Church.
Judy loved her family and leaves to cherish her memory by her husband, Jack Sikes; two sons, Dana Wayne Cull (Dena) and Jack Sikes, II; a daughter, Mitzi Dobelstein (Andrew); six grandchildren, Daly Cull, Maya Dobelsein, Avery Dobelstein, Sam Dobelstein, Emmerson Sikes and Jack Sikes III; two sisters, Becca Shadburn (Ricky) and Lynne Clark; several very special nieces and nephews, a host of friends that was her extended family .
There will be a memorial service at Holy Trinity Lutheran Church at 12 noon Saturday with visitation from 11a.m.-12 noon Saturday. Arrangements were entrusted to Hardy & Son Funeral Home, Bowling Green Chapel.
In lieu of flowers the family request donations be made to Hospice of Southern Kentucky, 5872 Scottsville Rd., Bowling Green, Ky 42104