Alvaton – Judy Meeks Conner, 71, of Alvaton, KY passed away Sunday, May 1, 2022 at Kindred Hospital in Louisville, KY. The Bowling Green, KY native was a retired employee Willamette, a self-employed housekeeper and member of Eastwood Baptist Church where she sang in the choir. She was a daughter of the late William Bryant Meeks and Clara Francis Cassady Meeks. She is survived by her husband: Lee Conner, Alvaton, KY; 2 sons: Tracy Lee Conner and wife, Tina, Bowling Green, KY and Brian Neal Conner and wife, Wendy, Alvaton, KY; 1 brother: Larry Wayne Meeks, Bowling Green, KY; 3 grandchildren: Austin Conner (Emily), Amber Conner and Zachary Conner. She was preceded in death by 2 brothers: Louie Meeks and Bud Meeks and 2 sisters: Louise Kinser and Betty Phelps. A memorial service will be held at a later date. Cremation was chosen and Goad Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements. www.goadfh.com