Bowling Green, Kentucky - Judy F. Carver 67 of Bowling Green, Kentucky. Entered into rest on Thursday, March 12, 2020. Visitation – Friday, March 20, 2020, from 4:00 PM-8:00 PM at Mt. Zion Baptist Church, 17 5 Graham Drive, Bowling Green, Kentucky. Services – Saturday, March 21, 2020, at 12:00 Noon at Mt. Zion Baptist Church, 175 Graham Drive, Bowling Green, Kentucky. Interment – Fairview Cemetery, Bowling Green, Kentucky. Arrangements – Burnam & Son Mortuary, Inc. 201 Center Street, Bowling Green, Kentucky 42101.