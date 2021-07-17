Franklin, KY - Mrs. Judy Gray Lamb Monroe, age 76, of Franklin, KY, passed away on Saturday, July 17th, 2021 at her residence.
Funeral services will be held on Wednesday, July 21st at 11:00 AM at Gilbert Funeral Home & Crematory, Franklin, KY with burial to follow at Sulphur Spring Cemetery in Simpson County. Visitation will be on Tuesday, July 20th from 3:00 PM until 7:00 PM and on Wednesday, July 21st from 6:00 AM until funeral service time on Wednesday.
Judy was born on November 16, 1944 in Franklin, KY to the late Jesse Gray and Eleanor Goosetree Lamb.
She was a wonderful wife to Arthur "Sonny" Monroe for 59 years, a loving mother to her 3 children, Danny Monroe (Jamy) of Savannah, Georgia, Troy Monroe (Laura) of Franklin, KY and Cristi Freese (Dax) of Bowling Green, KY; and amazing Grammy to her 6 grandchildren, Wren and Tatum Monroe, Peri and Addison Monroe, Nash and Leighton Freese. She is also survived by 4 sisters, Sandra Moody, Carol Bayles, Cathy Carver, Suellen Walton, all of Franklin, KY; 2 sister-in-laws, Seretta Maxwell and Sheila Flatt, both of Nashville, TN and several nieces and nephews.
Judy was a 1962 graduate of Franklin-Simpson High School. She was a member of Franklin First Baptist Church where she enjoyed volunteering. She retired from Franklin Bank & Trust Co after more than 48 years, where she was a Senior Vice President. Judy loved spending time with family and she was an excellent cook.
In lieu of flowers, expressions of sympathy may be made to Hospice of Southern Kentucky, 5872 Scottsville Road, Bowling Green, KY 42104.
