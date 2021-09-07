Bowling Green – Judy Lynn (Moore) Murray, 71, passed away Sunday, September 5, 2021 at Greenview Hospital. The Warren County, KY native was born August 20, 1950 to the late Earl and Mary Francis (Strain) Moore. In addition to her parents she is preceded in death by her brother Robert Earl Moore. Judy graduated from Alvaton High School. She was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, sister, aunt and friend who was loved by all and will be deeply missed. She leaves behind her husband Jackie “Jack” D. Murray; a daughter Jamie Leiah Shockley; a son Scott Alan Bush; two brothers Jimmy and Johnny Moore; several grandchildren and great grandchildren; brother-in-law and sister-in-law Michael and Debbie Fugate; several nieces, nephews, and cousins; and her beloved fur babies dogs Peanut, Pooky, Bandit and Rowdy and kitty baby Bendi. Cremation was chosen. Arrangements have been entrusted to J.C. Kirby & Son Lovers Lane Chapel.
