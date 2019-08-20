BOWLING GREEN - Judy Maxene Koedyker, age 68, passed away on August 19, 2019. Judy was born August 20, 1950 in Corinth, Mississippi to the late James F. Parsons and Mabel Inez Parsons. Judy enjoyed many careers during her working years. She worked in retail sales, pharmaceutical sales; was a substitute teacher, and even owned a small business at one time. She loved to travel, especially to the beach. Judy liked to paint and was always working on a craft project. She was kind to everyone and she never met a stranger. Judy was preceded in death by her parents James and Mabel Parsons. Survivors include her husband of 49 years, Randall Koedyker; her father in law, James Koedyker, and mother in law Dorothy Koedyker; daughter Carrie Koedyker and son in law Bill Schmidt; grandchildren Spenser Yoder and Mason Yoder; step grandchildren Kaitlin and Brianna Schmidt; sister Lisa Parsons Buder; brothers Doug Parsons (Jan) and John Parsons (Delrae); and several nieces and nephews. Celebration of Life will be from 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. Friday, August 23, 2019 at J.C. Kirby & Son Lovers Lane Chapel with a Graveside service to follow in Bowling Green Gardens. In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation to the American Cancer Society.
