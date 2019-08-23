Bowling Green - Judy Pauletta Cumpton Young age 71, died at her residence. She was born in Kennett, Missouri to the late Cletus Marvin and Annie Lee Pruitt Cumpton. Widow of Roy Young and preceded in death by her sister Joyce Rankin and brothers Jackie Cumpton and Marvin Cumpton. She was a housewife, homemaker and member of The Vineyard Church. She is survived by her daughters, Connie Kay Hinchcliff Green (son-in-law Chris Green) of Franklin, KY and Amanda Lynn Hinchcliff Harrell of Floral City, Florida. 4 grandchilden, Christopher Dilan, Tristan, Mandalynn and Hiatt. Her sisters, Cornell Brock, Nancy Purdom and Diane Davis. Several nieces, nephews, great nieces, great nephews and cousins. Visitation will be from 1:00 pm to 3:00 pm Sunday, with a Celebration of Life starting at 3:00 pm at the J.C. Kirby and Son Broadway Chapel. A private burial will be held at a later date in Missouri. The family requested no flowers, but to send donations to Life Skills in Judy's Memory.
