Bowling Green - Judy W. Turner of Bowling Green passed away peacefully on June 21, 2022. She was 85 years old.
Born to the late Wilbur and Maudra Brown Givens, Judy is also preceded in death by her husband, Arnold Turner and her sister Wilma Lee Givens. She is survived by her children Dena Kay Escue (Larry) & Ivan Lee Turner (Jennifer); and Saddie her beloved grand-dog.
Ms. Judy worked in housekeeping at Greenview Hospital for 32 years. She was a member of Providence Knob Baptist Church.
Visitation for Ms. Judy will be held Thursday, June 23rd from 3:00 p.m. thru 7:00 p.m. and again on Friday from 9:00 a.m. until the time of the chapel service at 11:00 a.m., all at Providence Knob Baptist Church, 210 Browning Rd., Rockfield, KY. Interment will follow in Brown Family Cemetery, Lewisburg, KY.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in memory of Ms. Judy to the Providence Knob Baptist Church.
