BOWLING GREEN – Julia Anna Troeger Thompson passed peacefully from this world on September 4, 2023, having just celebrated her 90th birthday with family, friends, and Texas Sheet Cake.
A memorial service will be held at 11:00am (CDT), Saturday, September 23, 2023 at First Christian Church, 1106 State Street in Bowling Green, Kentucky.
Julia was a tireless and devoted educator, faith community member, neighbor, and matriarch. Her 33-year-career as a teacher encompassed stints at elementary schools in Plano and Lubbock, Texas and Warren County, Kentucky. She raised up and cared for each of her students both in and out of the classroom.
A calm and steady presence in trying times, she was a realist who tolerated little nonsense. She loved to play the piano, especially Methodist hymns and cowboy songs.
Julia, most recently a resident of Liberty Ridge Senior Living Community in Lexington, Kentucky, was born August 30, 1933 in Galveston, Texas on the eve of a hurricane. Her dedicated and loving parents, John Henry and Velma Dunsworth Troeger, raised their family during the Depression in a series of small towns across south and north central Texas.
Julia graduated in 1951 from Denton High School, lettering in tennis, serving as Majorette of the Bronco Band, and earning the title “Most Versatile.” Continuing her education at what is now the University of North Texas, she married Francis Hamilton “Jim” Thompson, Jr. the day after she received her B.S. degree in Home Economics in May 1955. Together they made homes in Plano, Dallas and Lubbock, Texas and finally settled in Bowling Green, Kentucky in 1969.
Over the years, Julia led youth groups and took part in women’s circles at Christ Methodist Church and First Christian Church in Bowling Green. She enjoyed a good bridge game and championship seasons on Volvo Women’s Tennis teams, where she was recognized for her wicked, slicing serve. She earned a Masters’ Degree / Rank I at Western Kentucky University.
In retirement, she delighted in her staff position at the National Corvette Museum.
Her proudest accomplishments were raising the three Thompson girls who, along with their families, survive her: Amy Thompson (Stephen Fechtor), Columbus, OH; Jo Anna Hartman (Bill), Lexington, KY; Delia Pergande, Lexington, KY; Anna Fechtor (Pierre Wellhoff) and Caleb Fechtor, Paris, France; Jessica Fechtor (Eli Schleifer) and family, San Francisco, CA; Kasey Fechtor, Los Angeles, CA; Will Hartman (Jenna), Nashville, TN; Davis Hartman, Chicago, IL; Julia Pergande, Baltimore, MD; Quinn Pergande (Emma), Tampa, FL; Isabel Pergande, Dayton, OH. Julia also leaves her sister-in-law, Martha Troeger of El Paso, TX, loving nieces and nephews, and many dear friends. She was predeceased by her parents, husband, Jim, son-in-law, Thomas Pergande, infant daughter, Terri Lynn Thompson, and siblings, John Dunsworth Troeger and Betty Jo Troeger.
The family extends profound thanks and love to the attentive, caring staff of Memory Care at Liberty Ridge. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations in Julia’s memory be made to the Warren County Public Library-Donations, 1225 State Street, Bowling Green 42101 or the First Christian Church.