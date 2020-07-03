Bowling Green - Julia Elizabeth Dunning, 61, of Bowling Green passed away on July 3, 2020 at her residence. The Warren County native was the daughter of the late Joyce Belcher Long and Gerald Long.
Ms. Dunning was a graduate of Bowling Green High School and retired from MedEquip. She enjoyed playing bingo with many friends over the years.
She is survived by her daughter, Christie Bumpus (Tony); brother, Mike Long (Bonnie); Grandson, Rowdy Bumpus; two nephews, Joshua Long (Bailey) and Matthew Long; great-niece, Demi Lavelle; long-time companion, Charles Sledge.
Funeral services will be at 1:00 p.m. on Tuesday July 7, at Johnson Vaughn Phelps Funeral Home with burial to follow at Lewis Chapel Cemetery. Visitation will be on Monday July 6, from 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. and on Tuesday July 7, from 11:00 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at the funeral home.
