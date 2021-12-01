Franklin, KY - Mrs. Julia Katherine (Doyel) Blackburn, age 89, of Franklin, KY, passed away on Tuesday, November 30th, 2021 at the Hopkins Center, in Woodburn, KY. Visitation will be held on Thursday, December 2nd, 2021 from 4:00 PM to 8:00 PM at Gilbert Funeral Home & Crematory, Franklin, KY.
Visitation will continue on Friday, December 3rd from 6:00 AM to 1:00 PM. Funeral services will be held on Friday, December 3rd at 1:00 PM with burial to follow in Plano Cemetery, 600 Plano Richpond Road, in Bowling Green, KY.
Katherine was born on October 16th, 1932 in Warren County, KY to the late Elder William Scott "W.S." Doyel, and the late Hazel Alice (Long) Doyel. She is also preceded in death by an infant sister, Betty Doyel, and 3 brothers, Billy Doyel, Larry Doyel and Elder Jimmy Doyel.
She is survived by her husband of 34 years, Earl Ray Blackburn; a daughter, Wanda Hayes (Danny) of Bowling Green, KY; 2 grandchildren, Stacy Huntsman (Stephen) and Megan Carter (David); 6 great-grandchildren, Trey Huntsman, Alex Huntsman, Allison Huntsman, Scotty Carter, Marlie Carter and Samuel Carter; sisters-in-law, Shirley Doyel of Bowling Green, KY, Sylvia Doyel of Bowling Green, KY and Joann Doyel of Auburn, KY; and several nieces and nephews.
Katherine was raised in the Baptist faith. She was retired from Siemens Corporation. Katherine was an artist and could make clothing without a pattern. She loved butterflies and all animals. Katherine enjoyed her and Earl's trips to New Orleans, Gatlinburg and Florida. She had an eye for minute details. Katherine was caring and loved her family very much.
Gilbert Funeral Home & Crematory website is www.gilbertfhonline.com. The Facebook page is Gilbert Funeral Home & Crematory, Inc. The obituary phone line is 270-586-8844.
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. .
From a Guest Book, you may log in with your Google, Facebook, Yahoo or AOL account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
Obituary Policy
Our obituaries are placed exclusively by funeral home directors through memoriams.com. Please contact the funeral home making arrangements to place an obituary in the Daily News.
Obituaries are paid content and therefore are published as received.