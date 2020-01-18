Bowling Green, KY - Julian C. Potter, 89, of Bowling Green entered into rest Friday, January 17, 2020 at Hospice of Southern Kentucky. He was a native of Warren Co. and was born October 26, 1930. He was preceded in death by his parents Aubrey and Virginia (Bunch) Potter, sisters Rachel Potter Lowe & Virginia Faye Potter, brothers Bud & Kenneth Potter.
Julian was a retired electrician with Hunt, Potter & DeBoe. He was a life long member of Berea Christian Church and a veteran of the U.S. Army. Julian was a member of Oakland Masonic Lodge #563 and Bowling Green Masonic Lodge #73. He loved the Cincinnati Reds and loved sports in general. Survivors include his wife of 68 years Betty (Petty) Potter, sons Terry Potter (Debbie) and Jerry Potter (Debbie), sisters Mary Jo Elrod, Phyllis Hines, Sue DeBoe (Jim), Barbara Elrod and Joan Howell, brother Dennis Potter. Brother-in-law Paul Petty, Three wonderful grandchildren Julie Champion (Josh), Andrea Anderson (Kent) & Brian Geringswald (Angie), Five wonderful great-grandchildren Jaylee & Jordyn Champion, Sam & Norah Anderson and Reid Geringswald. Several nieces and nephews also survive.
Funeral services will be Wednesday, January 22, 2020 at 11:00 am at J.C. Kirby and Son Lovers Lane Chapel. Visitation will be Tuesday 1:00 pm until 8:00 pm and Wednesday 9:00 am until time of services at the funeral home. Burial will be in Bethel Cemetery. There will be a Military service at the cemetery. Expressions of sympathy may be made to Hospice of Southern Kentucky.
