Oakland - Julian L. Easton, 92 of Oakland died Monday, October 11, 2021 at Greenwood Nursing & Rehab.
The Warren County native was a son of the late Charlie and Nell Rasdall Easton and is preceded in death by three brothers, Georgie Rasdall Easton, Elvis "Pete" Easton and Raymond Easton; two sisters, Lucille Easton King and Jessie Mae Easton Spinks. Julian was a farmer and a member of Friendship Baptist Church.
His survivors include his wife Sylvia Easton; two nieces, JoAnn Spinks Coleman (Lee) and Barbara Easton Johnson (Glen Ray); two nephews, Jimmy Spinks and Donald Easton (Connie); several great nieces and nephews.
Funeral service will be held at 2 p.m. Wednesday at Hardy & Son Funeral Home, Bowling Green Chapel with burial in Smiths Grove Cemetery. Visitation will be 12 - 2 p.m. Wednesday at the funeral home.