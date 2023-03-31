BOWLING GREEN – Julianna Davis went to be with the Lord Saturday March 18, 2023 in Bowling Green, KY. A lifelong resident of Bowling Green, Julianna was born April 28, 1951 to Ralph O. Davis (deceased) and Leila Davis of Bowling Green.
Her two surviving sisters are Suzanne Davis Gallagher (Chuck) of Topping, VA. and Myra Davis Hennessy (Kevin) of Nashville, TN. She was a loving aunt to four nephews as well as four grand nephews and two grand nieces.
Julianna was a graduate of Warren County High School and attended Western Kentucky University where she especially enjoyed her involvement with the Baptist Student Center. Her working career was as a ward clerk over 30 years at Bowling Green Medical Center. Julianna was a woman of great faith and was active at both Providence Knob Baptist Church and Forest Park Baptist Church for many years. She especially loved helping with Vacation Bible School.
Julianna had many interests. For years, she volunteered at the Kentucky Museum; she also volunteered teaching adults to read. She loved swimming, doing puzzles, reading and doing crafts. When her nieces and nephews were young she would bring out the crafts and had endless patience playing with them. She also wrote many poems to express her love of God and her feelings about nature and farm life. Sadly, the cruel disease of Alzheimer’s robbed Julianna of those joys for many of her last years. We are very grateful to the caregivers at Signature Health Center, too many to name, who cared for her and were kind to her over the last years. The family is also immensely grateful to Hospice of Southern Kentucky for their comfort at the end of Julianna’s life. We thank Dr. Byrne, all of the very kind nurses and cna’s, Lindsey Sila, the social worker, and Tim Colovos, the chaplain. Special thanks also to Kay Whitt the nurse who cared for Julianna over the past nine months and Karen Harwood who was a loving volunteer who weekly drove 80 miles to visit her.
What a blessing these people were. We take comfort know that Julianna has left this earthly plane and now is at peace with her heavenly Father. A family memorial service will be held this summer. In lieu of flowers the family requests that any donations be made to Hospice of Southern Kentucky, 5872 Scottsville Rd., Bowling Green, Kentucky 42104.
