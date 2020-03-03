Bowling Green - Julie Diane Majors, 47, of Bowling Green passed away peacefully with family by her side at the Medical Center, March 2, 2020. She was born March 22, 1972 to Teresa Gail Harlow Sparks (Norman). Julie is preceded in death by her Aunt Lynn Caudill. She enjoyed participating in the Special Olympics and loved playing Bingo. Julie was a loving sister, aunt, great-aunt, and will be missed by all. Survivors include her brother Scotty Majors (Lea Ann); niece Kaitlyn Majors; nephew Jordan Majors (Lauren); two great-nieces Teagan and Kennady Majors; and one uncle Bobby Caudill. Visitation will be held from 5 to 8 p.m. Friday, March 6 and 9 to 11 a.m. Saturday, March 7 at J.C. Kirby & Son Lovers Lane Chapel. Funeral Services will be at 11 a.m. on Saturday, March 7 at the funeral home with burial to follow in Bowling Green Gardens.