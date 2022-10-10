Franklin - Julie Faught Wade, age 54, passed away peacefully at her home on October 9, 2022 in Franklin, KY surrounded by her loving family. Funeral service will be Thursday, October 13, 2022 at Sulphur Spring Baptist Church. Visitation will be held Wednesday October 12, 2022 from 5pm to 8pm at Crafton Funeral Home and on Thursday, October 13 from 10am until funeral service time at 12 noon and burial to follow at Sulphur Spring Cemetery. She was preceded in death by her father, Algun Spencer Faught, and her father and mother-in-law, Bob and Joan Wade. She is survived by her husband of 34-years, Joseph Wesley Wade, and her three children William Hovious Wade, Hilarie Price Wade, and Kellyn Daniel Wade Strickland, her mother, Judy Hovious Smith and stepfather Charles B. Smith and brother Jonathan Faught (Brooke) and their 3 children Clara, Lily and Elle Faught, 2 stepbrother's Charles Smith Jr., Jason Smith and stepsister Claudia Beckham.