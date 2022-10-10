Franklin - Julie Faught Wade, age 54, passed away peacefully at her home on October 9, 2022 in Franklin, KY surrounded by her loving family. Funeral service will be Thursday, October 13, 2022 at Sulphur Spring Baptist Church. Visitation will be held Wednesday October 12, 2022 from 5pm to 8pm at Crafton Funeral Home and on Thursday, October 13 from 10am until funeral service time at 12 noon and burial to follow at Sulphur Spring Cemetery. She was preceded in death by her father, Algun Spencer Faught, and her father and mother-in-law, Bob and Joan Wade. She is survived by her husband of 34-years, Joseph Wesley Wade, and her three children William Hovious Wade, Hilarie Price Wade, and Kellyn Daniel Wade Strickland, her mother, Judy Hovious Smith and stepfather Charles B. Smith and brother Jonathan Faught (Brooke) and their 3 children Clara, Lily and Elle Faught, 2 stepbrother's Charles Smith Jr., Jason Smith and stepsister Claudia Beckham.
Julie earned her master's degree in Clinical Counseling from Western Kentucky University and was the founder of Counseling Solutions with offices located in Franklin, Russellville and Scottsville, KY. Along with providing professional counseling in various areas, Julie dedicated her time to volunteering with Hospice of Southern Kentucky. During this time, she received the Volunteer of the Year Award on multiple occasions. While volunteering for hospice, she became a certified bereavement counselor and developed the training curriculum for future volunteers. She was the recipient of the prestigious Jefferson Award presented by the House of Representative of the Commonwealth of Kentucky. In addition to Julie's volunteer work, she was a member of the Franklin's Homemakers Club, Franklin Garden Club, and served on the Board of Directors for the Franklin Human Rights Commission. She also held leadership roles with the Emmaus Community of Bowling Green, KY. Expressions of sympathy can be sent to Simpson County Animal Shelter 2194 Ditmore Ford Rd. Franklin, KY 42134 and Hospice of Southern Kentucky 5872 Scottsville Rd. Bowling Green, KY 42104.
