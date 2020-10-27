Bowling Green - Julie Martin Hayes departed this world on October 25, 2020. "Miss Julie" as she was affectionally known, was employed at Holley Carburetor and Fabric Design World for many years before she launched her own sewing and furniture upholstery business of 30 years. She was a caring person who thought of others. She established a food pantry at her church and made food baskets for the hungry and needy families. She was a faithful member of Mt. Olla Baptist Church for 60 years and served with the Missionary Society and Usher Board.
"Miss Julie" was the proud mother of David H. Greer of Oakland, KY and the grandmother of Jamila Fe' Jusino of Chicago, IL. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to her beloved Mt. Olla Baptist Church.
A Walk-through Visitation: 11:00 am-1:00 pm; Service: 1:00 pm; Interment at Number 8 Cemetery Saturday, October 31, 2020 at Mt. Olla Baptist Church, 137 Mt. Olla Church Rd, Smiths Grove, KY 42171. Masks are required. Gatewood and Sons Funeral Chapel, Inc., are entrusted with arrangements.