Morgantown - Julie Peay, 88, died in Owensboro, April 2, 2020. Jones Funeral Chapel, Morgantown
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. . From a Guest Book, you may log in with your Google, Facebook, Yahoo or AOL account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
Flowers & Gifts
Funeral Homes
OBITUARY ANNOUNCEMENTS
Most Popular
Articles
- Beshear announces new Warren cases, says testing to increase
- Kentucky sees largest spike in coronavirus cases; death toll increases to 18
- State virus cases top 900, deaths reach 40
- Police: Logan man arrested with meth, heroin
- Judy Ann Towe (Litchford)
- Zero incidents of COVID-19 transmission from print surfaces
- More than 685 coronavirus cases in Kentucky; nearly 40 in BG region
- Allen, Simpson leaders welcome ban on travel
- Kentucky churches defy virus orders, hold in-person services
- Jathan Mercer
Commented