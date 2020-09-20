Bowling Green - June D. Faxon, 101, of Bowling Green passed away on September 20, 2020 at her residence. She was born on June 20, 1919 in Lewisburg, KY and was the daughter of the late Earle W. Duncan and Stella Daniel Duncan. She is also preceded in death by her husband, Tandy A. Faxon and her son, Mark T. Faxon.
Mrs. Faxon was a graduate of Lewisburg High School Class of 1937 and of Western Kentucky State Teacher's College. She was a member of First Baptist Church where she volunteered for more than 50 years. She was a loving mother, grandmother, and a dedicated housewife.
She is survived by her son, Duncan Faxon; two grandchildren, Sarah J. Faxon (Jason Adcock) and Michael T. Faxon; daughter-in-law, Julie B. Faxon; several nieces, nephews, and cousins.
Private graveside services will be held at Fairview Cemetery. Johnson Vaughn Phelps Funeral Home has been entrusted with the arrangements.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of contributions to First Baptist Church.