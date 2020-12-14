Big Reedy – June E. Dwyer, 89, of Big Reedy community in Edmonson County, died Saturday., December 12, 2020 at her home surrounded by her family. The Edmonson County native was born on May 23, 1931 to the late C.R. and Glida Tomes Woosley. She was married to Vernon Dwyer, for 70 years, who survives. June was a retired school teacher having taught one room schools in Butler County, going on to teach 3rd grade at Sunfish and Brownsville Elementary Schools until her retirement. She was a member of Mt. Pleasant Cumberland Presbyterian Church. Besides her husband, she leaves to honor her memory – one daughter, Jenny L. Porter of Beaver Dam; two sons, Mike Dwyer (Gloria) and Andy Dwyer both of Big Reedy; three grandchildren; five great grandchildren; one sister, Ann Luttrell of Big Reedy; several nieces and nephews. She was also preceded in death by a son-in-law, Doug Porter. Interment will be in Big Reedy Church of Christ Cemetery. GRAVESIDE SERVICE 3:00 pm, Wednesday, December 16, 2020 Big Reedy Church of Christ Cemetery – ARRANGEMENTS BY PATTON FUNERAL HOME BROWNSVILLE CHAPEL – Online condolences can be made at www.pattonfuneralhome.com.
