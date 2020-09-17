Bowling Green - Iris June Lee Pendley, 85, of Morgantown passed away peacefully on Thursday, September 17, 2020. She was born in 1935 and was the first child of Reggie Wayne Lee and Capitola Holman Lee of Provo, KY and the wife of James Martin Pendley. They were married August 18, 1956.
She is preceded in death by her precious husband, parents and her two sisters, Judith Ann Lee Ayers and Sandra Sue Lee Blake.
She graduated in 1953 from Rochester High School and attended WKU. June worked hard her entire life. Moving to Evansville to work at a young age to assist her parents (her father was ill). She excelled in many occupations, telephone operator, medical office receptionist, book mobile librarian, librarian, postal clerk, flower shop owner, census worker, floral designer at Castner-Knott, sales clerk at Castner-Knott, Dillard's, and Macy's. James and June were also co-owners of Smith Funeral Home for many years. She loved wildflowers, her family, and adored her grandchildren from the day they were born. She loved to eat good food. June was baptized in the Green River at Rochester and was a member of Morgantown First Baptist Church. Her faith is what helped her make it through everything in life, especially the last 10 months.
June Pendley is survived by their two daughters, Joan Pendley (Chris) and Jill P. England (Rod) both of Bowling Green, their grandson, Lt. Tanner Ray England, US NAVY and their granddaughter, Shelby Lee England of Bowling Green. Also survived by nieces and nephews, double cousins, cousins and many friends.
Visitation will be Monday, September 21, 2020 from 12:00 pm until 2:00 pm at Johnson Vaughn Phelps Funeral Home. There will be a private funeral service with burial to follow in Hill Haven Memory Gardens in Morgantown.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of contributions to the Monticello Church Cemetery Fund, 601 Monticello Church Road, Morgantown, KY 42262