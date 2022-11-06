Bowling Green – June Lydell Cassaday Lee Webb, 84, of Bowling Green, passed away Saturday, November 5, 2022, at the Medical Center. The Indianapolis, Indiana native was born on July 30, 1938, to Alvie Romer and Velma Turner Cassaday. In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by both of her husbands, Robert Earl Lee and James Russell Webb; a son, James Wade Webb; two brothers, Buford Turner Reeves and Verlin Wayne Cassaday; a grandson, Andrew Lee Kessinger. Her family moved to Logan County, Kentucky, when she was about 10. She graduated from Auburn High School in 1956, and married Robert Earl Lee on June 30th of that year. They had three children. After Robert’s early death, she moved to Bowling Green and married James Russell Webb on December 28, 1969. She was a member and piano player at Burton Memorial Baptist Church for many years. Over the years she was a housewife, had her own sewing business in Russellville. June was a secretary at WKU and ACCO, and a financial secretary at State Street Methodist Church. Mrs. Webb is survived by two daughters, Connie Lee Kessinger (Kenny) of Smiths Grove and Leda June Maxwell (John) of Dallas, GA; two sons, Michael Gary Webb (Martha) and Robert Scott Lee, both of Bowling Green; a daughter-in-law, Margaret Coverdale Webb of Bowling Green; nine grandchildren, James Nathan Kessinger (Sevanha), Kenneth Robert Kessinger (Courtney), Lacy Anjonette Hughes (Matthew), Trevor Scott Lee (Amanda), John Tyler Maxwell, Michael Tanner Maxwell (Candice), Mason Turner Lee (Jessie), Sarah Elizabeth Webb; and Allison Noel Webb; nine great grandchildren, Luke Kessinger; Adysen, Caleb, Josie, and Macie Lee, Avery, Bellamy and Brody Hughes and Ashlynne Maxwell. Funeral service will be held at 1:00 pm Wednesday, November 9, 2022, at Johnson Vaughn Phelps Funeral Home with burial to follow at Auburn Cemetery. Visitation will be from 3:00 pm – 6:00 pm on Tuesday, November 8, 2022, at Johnson Vaughn Phelps Funeral Home. Additional visitation on Wednesday, from 11:00 am until time of service. Memorial contributions may be made to the BGWC Humane Society at 1924 Louisville Road, Bowling Green, KY 42101.
