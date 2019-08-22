MORGANTOWN - Justice Vinson Jenkins, 91 of Quality, KY died peacefully at 2:34am on Sunday, August 18, 2019 at Morgantown Care & Rehab Center. 'Jut' was his nickname & he was blessed to be affectionately called "Pappy Jut," not only by his family, but by many in Butler County. Jut was born on April 2, 1928 the youngest of 12 children of Avery & Attice Jenkins. He was fortunate to be born in the same house he spent his life in, until he became a resident at MCRC. In addition to his parents & siblings, Jut was preceded in death by his loving wife of 51 years, Billie Mae Vaughn Jenkins & son-in-law Duval Tabor, step-Grandson Donavon & special friend Berthlene Flener.
He is survived by his 4 children Linda Mae Tabor of Bowling Green, KY, Danny (JoAnn) Jenkins of Bowling Green, KY, Dwight (Allison) Jenkins of Leitchfield, KY, Dwayne (Lisa) Jenkins of Morgantown, KY; 4 Grandsons Justin Jenkins of Bowling Green, KY, Daniel (Netanya) Jenkins of Zippori, Israel, Nick (Erin) Jenkins of Quality, KY & Dean Jenkins of Owensboro, KY; 3 step-grandchildren Sarah (Rob) Matheson, Jason Tabor & Caden Cardwell; 2 great-granddaughters Emersyn Mae Jenkins & Jubilee Mae Jenkins; 6 step great-grandchildren Madison York, Wesley McChesney, McKenna McChesney, Dillon Tabor, Bri Matheson & Bailee Matheson; 1 step great-great grandson Jaydon Tabor; brother-in-law Gene (Evelyn) Vaughn & sister-in-law Patty Vaughn. Jut also left behind many nieces & nephews, the family of Berthlene Flener & a host of friends.
He was a member of the Huntsville Baptist Church & actively involved with the Mt. Zion Cemetery Association. Jut worked for Felmont Oil Co., City Service Oil Co., Rockwell Int., Emerson Electric, TVA & he retired from the KY Dept. of Highways. However, his favorite job was simply being a Farmer. He loved planting a big garden & sharing it with neighbors & friends. Pappy Jut was an avid fan of UK Wildcats Men's Basketball. Other than God & his beloved family, the 3 things he loved most was the family farm, his tractor & beloved dog Angel II. Jut seemed to never meet a stranger & loved to talk & share stories from days gone by. If Pappy Jut liked you, you had a friend for life.
Funeral services will be held at the Jones Funeral Chapel Saturday August 24, 2019 at 2:00 pm with Bro. Shane Wells and Bro. David Daugherty officiating. Burial will be held in the Rochester Cemetery in Rochester, KY. Visitation will be held on Saturday from 10:00am until funeral time at 2:00pm at the Jones Funeral Chapel. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to either the Rochester Cemetery or the Mt. Zion Cemetery in memory of Jut Jenkins & left at Jones Funeral Chapel. Please share any photos, memories, condolences or light a candle in memory of Jut at www.jonesfuneralchapel.com