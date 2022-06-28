Waterford – On Wednesday, June 22, 2022, Justin V. “J.V.” Goodman, resident of Waterford, MS and former resident of Lewisburg, KY, passed away peacefully at the Oxford Veteran’s Home in Oxford, MS.
A Memorial Service honoring the life of Mr. Goodman will be at 2 PM Friday, July 1 in The Memory Chapel of New Albany Funeral & Cremation Care. Visitation will be from 1 PM to 2 PM at New Albany Funeral & Cremation Care.
Mr. Goodman was born August 12, 1932 in New Madrid, MO, the son of the late Justin Veris and Mary Elizabeth Hinton Goodman and will be remembered as owner and operator of Goodman’s Service Station in Lewisburg, KY.
An avid coin collector, Mr. Goodman enjoyed fishing, farming and after retirement helped deliver flowers for The Flower Barn in Kentucky.
Survivors include three sons, Barry Goodman of Waterford, MS, Justin Ken Goodman of Memphis and Allen Goodman of Henderson, KY, a sister, Wilma Merrick of Pinckney, MI, a brother, Harry Goodman (Dixie) of Cottonwood, AZ and a grandchild, Reese Goodman.
He was also preceded in death by one grandson, and one sister.
