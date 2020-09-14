Glasgow - K. Michael "Mike" Steenbergen, 79, Glasgow, died Monday, September 14, 2020 at his residence. Born July 15, 1941 at Lucas, he was a son of the late Jesse and Mattye Steenbergen. Michael was a member and deacon at South Fork Baptist Church, a graduate of Austin Tracy High School, and was employed 32 years at Kroger.
Survivors include his wife Charlotte Steenbergen; one son, Todd Steenbergen (Ann); one daughter, Julie Smith (Brent); four grandchildren: Ashley Elrod (Tanner), Spencer Steenbergen, Emma & Lane Smith; five nieces and nephews: Dirk, Gerrit, & Inga Steenbergen, and Sara & Trey Just; two sisters-in-law: Lorena Steenbergen & Patricia Just (Paul).
Funeral will be 2:00PM Friday at Hatcher & Saddler Funeral Home with burial in the Glasgow Municipal Cemetery. Visitation 4 to 8 PM Thursday and Friday until time of service. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Hosparus Health.
Recommendations for safety during services will be required. Those unable to attend may watch the live stream at www.facebook.com/hatchersaddler.