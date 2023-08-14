BOWLING GREEN – Kami Williams Ramsey, age 48, of Bowling Green passed away on Friday, August 11, 2023. She was born on January 14, 1975, to the late David W. Williams and Alice Raines Williams who survives. She is survived by her children: Christopher Patrick Ramsey and Alli Marie Ramsey all of Bowling Green; Her brother, Dennis W. Williams (Scott) of Bowling Green; and her fiance, John McKee and his son of Bowling Green.
Kami had a passion for her children, family, and her soulmate John McKee. She had an infectious laugh and smile. She spread joy and love everywhere she went. Kami loved the ocean and beach trips with her family. She also enjoyed people and she never met a stranger; and if you were a stranger, you would soon be her friend. Kami loved hard and to be loved by her was an amazing gift, you knew this by the way she loved you.
She enjoyed being with her entire family, this included her aunts, uncles, and many close cousins. We will forever miss her. She made each and every one of us better people by just loving us. Funeral Services will be held on Wednesday, August 16, 2023 at 11:00 am.
Visitation will be on Tuesday, August 15, 2023 from 5:00pm until 8:00 pm, and again on Wednesday from 9:00 am until time of the time service at the J.C. Kirby & Son Broadway Chapel. In lieu of flowers, expressions of sympathy can be made to the Bowling Green-Warren County Humane Society.
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. .
From a Guest Book, you may log in with your Google, Facebook, Yahoo or AOL account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
Obituary Policy
Our obituaries are placed exclusively by funeral home directors through memoriams.com. Please contact the funeral home making arrangements to place an obituary in the Daily News.
Obituaries are paid content and therefore are published as received.