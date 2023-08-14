BOWLING GREEN – Kami Williams Ramsey, age 48, of Bowling Green passed away on Friday, August 11, 2023. She was born on January 14, 1975, to the late David W. Williams and Alice Raines Williams who survives. She is survived by her children: Christopher Patrick Ramsey and Alli Marie Ramsey all of Bowling Green; Her brother, Dennis W. Williams (Scott) of Bowling Green; and her fiance, John McKee and his son of Bowling Green.

Tags