HADLEY - Kanita Lynn Dearing, 64, died in Nashville, June 22, 2020. J.C. Kirby & Son Broadway Chapel, Bowling Green
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. . From a Guest Book, you may log in with your Google, Facebook, Yahoo or AOL account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
Obituary Policy
Flowers & Gifts
270-842-7415
Founded in 1992 by Jerry Baker, the Baker Arboretum now covers nearly 115 acres. Built on a ridge of rolling hills in the outskirts of Bowling…
270-904-0599
One of a kind Raku, porcelain and stoneware pots.
Built in 1929 displaying education progress 1792 through the closing of last rural school in country.
Funeral Homes
OBITUARY ANNOUNCEMENTS
Most Popular
Articles
- Local doctor at forefront of new procedure for people suffering from partial hearing loss
- Wilkerson says American flags taken down for 'safekeeping' against 'outside groups'
- Flag removal stirs backlash
- Calls to cancel 'Paw Patrol' simply absurd
- COVID-19 cases force closures of downtown eateries
- New virus cases on downward trend in Warren County
- State says schools should prep for closures in the fall
- City schools expand initiative to offer students free Chromebooks
- Police officers deserve our respect, not the attacks they've endured
- WCPS reopening plans are taking shape
Commented