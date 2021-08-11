Bowling Green - Karen Compton Sansom, 64, died on August 10, 2021 in Bowling Green. The Franklin native was born on July 31, 1957, and was the daughter of the late Dr. K.L. and Jean Woodward Compton. She was also preceded in death by a grandchild, Zachary.
She obtained her BS in Health Information Management from the College of Health Related Professions at the Medical University of South Carolina in Charleston and her Master's degree in Public Health Administration from Western Kentucky University. She was retired from the faculty at Western Kentucky University after 32 years, serving 25 years as director of the Health information Management program.
Survivors include her husband, Phil, of Bowling Green, daughter Emily Sansom of Fort Collins, CO, daughter Megan Sansom of Louisville, KY, grandchild Audie Sansom of Louisville, KY, one brother, Dr. Steve Compton (Jane) of Franklin, and one sister, Amy Sims (Roy), of Bowling Green. Cremation was chosen and there will be a private Celebration of Life at a later date. Any memorial contributions may be made to cancer.org.