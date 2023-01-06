Bowling Green – Karen Faye (Bivins) Ball of Bowling Green, Kentucky went to be with the Lord on January 2, 2023.
Throughout her career, Karen enjoyed various work opportunities. She was a skilled cook and baker which led to a successful catering business. Karen lived in several locations during her life and always enjoyed people, never meeting a stranger. Her strength and stamina were unrivaled. She was a two time cancer survivor and liver transplant recipient. Her ability to overcome health challenges was inspiring and unsurpassed. She’s at peace and at rest at Last!
Karen was preceded in death by her parents Mitchell and Mildred Bivins.
She is survived by her loving husband of 36 years, Sam Ball; one son Nathan Ball of Leitchfield, Kentucky; one brother Don Bivins (Edna) of Lexington, several nieces and nephews.
Services will be 11:00 AM Saturday, January 7, 2023 at Tomblinson Funeral Home Henderson Chapel with Bro. Rick O’Daniel officiating. Burial will follow in Corydon Cemetery.
Visitation will be Friday 3-7 and Saturday 9:00 AM until service time at the funeral home.
Pallbearers will be McCray Florence, Steve Florence, Jeff Bivins, Ben Ball, Cody Brunner, Beau Blemker, David Raleigh and Matt Carroll.
Karen asked that people consider being an organ donor. Expressions of sympathy may take the form of contributions to Liver Transplant Patient Assistance Fund C/O Vanderbilt Medical Center Gift and Donor Services PO Box 290369 Nashville, TN 37229-0369
