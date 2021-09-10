Bowling Green - Karen Russell Sweets, age 64, passed away Friday September 10, 2021 at the Hospice House of Southern Kentucky after a brief illness with Acute Lymphoblastic Leukemia. The Henderson, Kentucky native was the daughter of the late Ivan L. Russell and Lucy Annis Powell Russell.
Dedicated to her work, Karen served 19 years with Big Rivers Electric Company in Henderson, Ky. and also 19 years at Fruit of the Loom Accounting Dept in Bowling Green, Ky. She loved to travel, making countless memories with her husband, Garry.
Karen is survived by her husband Garry Sweets, one brother, Ivan D. Russell (Rebecca), niece, Ginger Russell and many other nieces, nephews, cousins and other friends, family and her "fur baby" Leon.
Visitation will be Monday September 13, 2021 from 4:00 PM - 8:00 PM at the J. C. Kirby & Son Lovers Lane Chapel. Visitation will continue Wednesday September 15, 2021 from 3:00 PM - 7:00 PM and Thursday September 16, 2021 from 9:00 AM - 11:00 AM at Rudy Rowland Funeral Home in Henderson, Kentucky. Celebration of Life Service will be at 11:00 AM, Cremation was chosen and interment will be at a later date in the Shady Grove Cemetery in Poole, Kentucky. Expression of sympathy may be made to Hospice of Southern Kentucky or the Sarah Cannon Cancer Center.