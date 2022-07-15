Nashville - Karen Suzette Minor, 62, died July 12, 2022, at Vanderbilt University Medical Center after a battle with cancer.
A memorial service is planned for 2 p.m. July 23 at Donelson Presbyterian Church where she was a deacon. The family will receive visitors from noon until the service at the church. Her body was donated for medical research, so an interment will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the church's ministry fund, 2305 Lebanon Pike, Nashville, Tenn., 37214.
The Auburn, Ky., native attended Western Kentucky University and was most recently employed by Asurion. She worked for many years in the hospitality industry, including for Gaylord Entertainment. She loved camping, fishing, softball and her numerous furry children, who preceded her in death.
She is survived by her mother, Janice Sue Minor; a brother, Tim Minor (Robyn), all of Auburn; aunt, Clara Ward, and uncle, Paul Gregory (Judy); numerous cousins and friends, including special friend, Pam Goolsby. She was preceded in death by her father, Harold Minor.
