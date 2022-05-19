Glasgow - Karla Jane Ground Lowe, 61, of Barren County, Kentucky passed away Wednesday, May 18, 2022 in Smiths Grove, Kentucky. She was born September 9, 1960 in Bowling Green, Kentucky to the late Clifton Ground and Madine Moody Ground. Karla was a graduate of Bowling Green High School Class of 1978, a member of Park City Chapter 128, O.E.S. Charter Member of Mt. Ebal Missionary Baptist Church, and an Employee of 3A Composites in Glasgow, Kentucky.
Survivors include her two sons, Benjamin "Wes" Lowe (Chanavi) and Jayson Lowe (Christina); five grandchildren, Zoey Miller (Zach) of Summer Shade, Alexander, James, Summer, Jackson, all of Smiths Grove; two great grandchildren, Nova Grace and Daniel Miller of Summer Shade; one adopted daughter, Brenda Sue Bledsoe (Daniel T.) of Smiths Grove; one sister, Shirlene Mills (Edgar) of Oakland; two brothers, Larry Ground (Anita) of Tennessee and Willie Ground (Jesyka) of Arkansas; a special furry friend, Bocephus; and several nieces, nephews, and extended family members.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her loving husband, Rondal Steve Lowe and one brother, Lloyd Wilkins Ground.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Red Cross Speech Program. Envelopes will be available at the funeral home.
The funeral service for Mrs. Lowe will be held 3:00 PM Monday, May 23rd at A. F. Crow & Son Funeral Home with burial in the Shiloh Cemetery. Visitation will be on Sunday afternoon from 4:00 PM until 8:00 PM and on Monday morning until time for the service at the funeral home. A. F. Crow & Son is honored to be entrusted in the care of Mrs. Lowe. Please share your condolences with the family at www.crowfuneralhome.com.
