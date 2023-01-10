Karla Renee Gilbreath Livingston age 50 of Cadiz, KY, passed away Sunday, January 8 in Cadiz. She was born to the late Leonard and Charlene Creekmore Gilbreath, and is also preceded death her brother Charles Gilbreath.
Karla graduated from Warren Central High School Class of 1990. She is a bus driver for the Trigg County School System. Her laughter and her witty personality would take over a room. Karla was a loving wife and very proud mother of her two fine sons. Karla was also a loving sister, and had a big heart. All of her friends considered her a best friend.
Karla was proud to live in Cadiz and loved her small town. Karla had a special quality that everyone loved, no filter, was true to her beliefs and never afraid to speak her mind.
Karla is survived by her husband of 28 years Jeff Livingston of Cadiz. Her sons, Colton Livingston (Mackayla) of Franklin, Tn. and Matthew Livingston of Ft. Walton Beach, Fl. Sisters, Sheila Thrasher (Danny) of Smiths Grove, KY, Tammy Morgan (Bobby) of Scottsville and Dena Mills (Jason) of Bowling Green. Karla is also survived by several nieces, nephews, great nieces and great nephews. Karla loved her little furry friend GiGi.
Visitation will be from 4:00 pm to 8:00 pm Thursday and after 10:00 am Friday all at the J.C. Kirby & Son Broadway Chapel. Funeral service will be at 12 Noon Friday at the J.C. Kirby and Son Broadway Chapel, with burial to follow in the Fairview Cemetery.
