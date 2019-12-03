Bowling Green - Katherin Rose Wilson, 92 of Bowling Green, KY passed away on Monday, December 2, 2019. She was a native of Adams, Tennessee and the daughter of the late Matthew Bell and Marie Adamson Bell. Katherin was a member of Burton Memorial Baptist Church. She and her late husband Walter B. Wilson, Sr. were the former owners of Wilson Roofing Company. She was a loving wife, mother, grandmother and great grandmother.
She is survived by her son; Walter B. Wilson, Jr. wife Anna of Bowling Green, KY a daughter; Jerol Dean (Jeri) Scarbrough, husband Wilford of Auburn, KY, two grandchildren; Amanda Grissom, husband Kyle, Nashville, TN and Aaron Wilson, Bowling Green, KY, a great grandson Leighton Grissom and several nieces and nephews. She is also preceded in death by a daughter; Judy Gail Wilson Shields and a son; Jeffrey N. Wilson. Visitation will be held from 5:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. Thursday, December 5, 2019 at J. C. Kirby & Son Lovers Lane Chapel, and on Friday from 9:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. Funeral service will begin at 11:00 a.m. on Friday at the funeral home with burial to follow at Fairview Cemetery #2.