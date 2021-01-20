Bowling Green, Kentucky - Katherine E. Harwood, 43, of Bowling Green, KY passed away on January 17, 2021. She was born in Bowling Green on June 21, 1977. Visitation will be held at J.C. Kirby & Son Broadway Chapel on Friday from 4:00-8:00 p.m. and Saturday from 11:00 a.m. until the service hour of 1:00 p.m.