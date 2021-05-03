Weather Alert

The National Weather Service in Louisville has issued a * Flood Warning for... Eastern Logan County in south central Kentucky... Northwestern Simpson County in south central Kentucky... Warren County in south central Kentucky... * Until noon CDT. * At 846 AM CDT, local law enforcement reported ongoing flooding across the warned area. Several county roads and even some highways are covered in water or closed. Between 2 and 4 inches of rain have fallen today. Little to no additional rainfall is expected through the remainder of the morning, but flooding will be slow to recede. Some locations that will experience flooding include... Bowling Green, Plum Springs, Memphis Junction, Crestmoor, Mount Victor, Auburn, Woodburn, Oakland, Blue Level and Rockfield. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Excessive runoff from heavy rainfall will cause flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as other drainage areas and low lying spots. &&