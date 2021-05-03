Bowling Green – Katherine June Branum Williams – 96 Born in Jasonville, Indiana July 24, 1924 to Tom and Elizabeth (Morris)
Preceded in death by her husband of 39 years, Arthur “Red” Williams Jr, one daughter, Jane Ann Williams Bell, one sister, Virginia Mae “Jinks” Adam and one great-granddaughter Kelly Ann Hunt.
She is survived by one daughter, Donna Kay Williams Dillard (Neel), two grand-daughters Felischa Kay Page (Denny), and Kimberly Dawn Bell White, 3 great-grandchildren, Dennis “Tudor” Page, Kayla Ann Groce and Amberly White, and 2 great-great grandsons, Rylan and Kash Page. One sister, Betty Jean Branum Wilson and 6 nieces and nephews.
Visitation will be from 4:00 pm to 8:00 pm Wednesday and after 10:00 am Thursday at the J.C. Kirby and Son Lovers Lane Chapel. Funeral service will be at 12 noon Thursday at the J.C. Kirby and Son Lovers Lane Chapel with burial to follow at 1:00 pm at the Fairview Cemetery.