Nashville - Katherine Noel Holmes Anthony, 31, beloved wife of Justin Chad Anthony and mother of newborn daughter Basil Katherine-Mae Anthony passed away on Sunday, December 5, 2021.
She is survived by her parents, Micki Holmes, Tom Holmes and his wife Jennifer, sister Rachel Holmes and brother Camp Holmes, grandmother Ann Holmes, step sisters Jordan Scarborough, Jessica and Julianne Vaughan along with in-laws Sherri Howell, Chase Cole (Michael), Brad Anthony (Lauren) and sweet Venus, her cat. After graduating from Greenwood High School in 2008, Katherine attended Metropolitan State College of Denver Colorado. She was awarded a scholarship to study abroad in Buenos Aires, Argentina and received a BS in Women Studies & Environmental Sustainability.
Katherine received her 500 E-RYT yoga instructor certification and founded Sacred Yoga and Healing Arts, dedicating her life to promote holistic healing of the body, mind and spirit. She was also the creator of Ahimsa Gardens, an online offering of vegan recipes to promote healthful living and sustainable gardening. Katherine believed each of us embody a valuable and teachable life perspective, and it is from our personal experience that we can offer healing and support to each other. To learn more about Katherine's commitment to healing work please visit www.sacredyogahealingarts.com
"We are all here together on this beautiful planet and it is up to us to create an even more beautiful world together. I believe that most of us are feeling called right now, to heal our pain and disease, to release our burdens, and transform into the best version of ourselves that is possible...we are powerful beings, we are spiritual beings, and we heal together. Namaste." (My Sacred Journey written by Katherine Anthony)
Arrangements entrusted to JC Kirby & Son. At the family's request there will be a private memorial. In lieu of flowers, please make donations in the name of Basil Katherine Anthony at any local American Bank & Trust location or mail to American Bank & Trust, 1302 Scottsville Road, PO Box 688, Bowling Green, KY 42102.
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. .
From a Guest Book, you may log in with your Google, Facebook, Yahoo or AOL account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
Obituary Policy
Our obituaries are placed exclusively by funeral home directors through memoriams.com. Please contact the funeral home making arrangements to place an obituary in the Daily News.
Obituaries are paid content and therefore are published as received.