Bowling Green, KY - Katheryn (Reynolds) Loy, 89 of Bowling Green entered into rest Saturday, January 11, 2020 at Hospice of Southern Kentucky. She was born March 18, 1930 in Greensburg, KY. She was preceded in death by her husband Payton Loy, her parents William Silas and Louria Vaughn Reynolds, sisters Virgie Wright, Zella Judd, brothers Bill "Grady," Durward, Leon, Ivo, Elvis, Harold & Ray Reynolds.
Katheryn was a graduate of Greensburg High School and worked in the insurance industry for over 50 years. She worked for the Durham-Mudd Insurance in Greensburg, KY and retired from the Smith-Altman Agency in Campbellsville, KY.
After the death of her husband in 1997, she left the dairy farm in Green Co. and moved to Bowling Green where her daughter and son-in-law lived.
She was a woman of strong Christian faith and taught Sunday School most of her life. She sang in the choir at St. James Methodist Church and was active in United Methodist Women.
She loved her family and friends deeply and was especially proud of her children and grandchildren. She was a really good cook and enjoyed being active, playing cards and volunteering.
She is survived by two children: daughter Kathy Wright Beard and son-in-law Dr. Craig Beard; grandchildren Katie Elizabeth Beard and William Craig Beard and granddaughter-in-law Abby Beard; a son William Robert "Billy" Wright and daughter-in-law Shelia Wright.
Visitation will be Wednesday, January 15, 2020 from 9:00 am until 11:00 am with a funeral service following at 11:00 am at J.C. Kirby and Son Lovers Lane Chapel. Burial will be at Ebenezer Church Cemetery, Greensburg, KY at 2:30 pm.
Expressions of Sympathy may be made to St. James United Methodist Church.