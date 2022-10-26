Oakland - Kathleen "Pat" Harrod, 90, of Oakland, Ky. passed peacefully surrounded by loved ones on Tuesday, October 25, 2022.
The Edmonson County native was a daughter of the late Hughie Victory Cowles and Cynthia Christeen Watt Cowles. She was preceded in death by two brothers, Hughie Cowles, Jr. and Charles Cowles. She was the wife of the late Fredrick Lionell Harrod. Pat was a homemaker and a member of Three Forks Church of Christ.
Her survivors include her four daughters, Patty Pedigo, Debbie Lewis (Larry), Janette Luttrell and Lisa Burgett; seven grandchildren, Leann Watkins, Chris Burgett (Carrie), Danielle Cole (Cody), Amy Neurohr, Justin Hester, Gary Pedigo and Matthew Burgett; 13 great grandchildren, nine great great grandchildren and several nieces and nephews.
There will be a graveside service at 1 p.m. Saturday at Smiths Grove Cemetery. Funeral arrangements were entrusted to Hardy & Son Funeral Home, Smiths Grove Chapel.
The family requested in lieu of flowers donations be made to Hospice of Southern Kentucky, 5872 Scottsville Rd., Bowling Green, Ky 42104 or Three Forks Church of Christ, 595 Upper Iron Bridge Rd., Oakland, Ky 42159
