Bowling Green - Kathleen Phyllis Frazee-Roth, 93, of Bowling Green passed away peacefully Friday, August 20, 2021, at Hospice of Southern Kentucky.
The Bangor, Maine native was a daughter of the late Roland Nickerson and Lillian Atherton Nickerson. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her brother, Robert Nickerson; her husband of 50 years, Martin Innis Frazee; and her second husband, Ken Roth.
She received her associates degree from the Traphagan School of Fashion. Kathy and her husband, Innis, owned Frazee's Seafood Restaurant and Fish Market. She also worked as a fashion designer. She was a lifelong member of the United Methodist Church and attended Lamoine Baptist Church in Lamoine, Maine, a member of the UMW Circle, the Ellsworth Garden Club, and the Senior Center in Bangor, Maine. She served as a Sunday school teacher and a Girl Scout Leader. In her retirement, she became an avid painter and generously shared her paintings with her family. Her favorite role was being Grammy to her grandchildren.
Survivors include her two sons, Martin Frazee, Jr. (Peggy) of Queensbury, New York and David Frazee of Hadley, New York; a daughter Julie Hilbert (Jeff) of Bowling Green; four sisters, Norma Frazee, Elaine Steadman, Lucille Anthony (Dale), Nancy Nickerson; two brothers, Clive Nickerson (Dacia) and Wesley Nickerson (Laurie); six grandchildren, Meghan Schepart (Zach), Martin Frazee, III (Carrie), Lara Frazee, Steven Frazee, Kenny Hilbert (Amanda), Shelby Roberts (John); three great grandchildren; and a large extended family.
Memorial service will be held at 5:00 pm on Friday, August 27 at Broadway United Methodist Church. Visitation will be from 3:00 pm to 5:00 pm on Friday, August 27 at the church. Burial will be at a later date in the White Lawn Cemetery in Pt. Pleasant, New Jersey.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of contributions to Broadway United Methodist Church.
Johnson Vaughn Phelps Funeral Home has been entrusted with the arrangements.