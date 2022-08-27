Bowling Green - Kathryn Gilbert, First Secretary for the Chamber of Commerce Dies at 107. Frances Kathryn Brown Gilbert was born in Bowling Green 107 years ago. She has been a resident of Warren County most of her life. She is the oldest living alumni of the Training School (College High), the BU, first woman to work for L&N Rail-Road, and the first secretary to the Chamber of Commerce, starting up the chamber in the 40's.