Bowling Green - Kathryn Gilbert, First Secretary for the Chamber of Commerce Dies at 107. Frances Kathryn Brown Gilbert was born in Bowling Green 107 years ago. She has been a resident of Warren County most of her life. She is the oldest living alumni of the Training School (College High), the BU, first woman to work for L&N Rail-Road, and the first secretary to the Chamber of Commerce, starting up the chamber in the 40's.
Kathryn was preceded in death by her parents, J. Palmer and Lena Mae Brown; a brother, Floyd Brown; a sister, Dorothy Rose (Rosie) Brown Schultz; and her loving husband of almost 50 years, Vernon Gilbert.
Mrs. Gilbert was a graduate of the Training School (College High) in Bowling Green and the Bowling Green Business University with a major in Business. While at the BU she also studied voice and expression and played basketball as center on the girl's team. She was also an exceptional dancer and won several dance contests while at the BU.
Mrs. Gilbert was a business woman her whole life. As her father, who was Ticket Agent for the L&N Railroad for over 50 years, Kathryn worked in several offices for the L&N Railroad in Louisville and Bowling Green. She was the first woman to work in the local freight office at the railroad. She was even known to climb to the top of the coal cars to see if they were empty or not. She also worked as billing clerk, cashier, accountant, yard clerk, and warehouse clerk while at the railroad. She also worked for the defense plant in Louisville for 6 months before getting her dream job for the Chamber of Commerce in Bowling Green from 1945-1955 when it was just starting up, she was the only employee where she worked as secretary and as the director.
When the Chamber sponsored a Baby Beef Show at a local stockyard, Kathryn had the job of tying ribbons on Baby Beef winners, most of which weighed 1200 pounds each. Right in the middle of a ribbon-tying job she heard a terrible commotion behind her, a black Angus baby was coming for her with head down and he hit her with a wallop, knocking her about 25 feet as well as unconscious for a few minutes. She was rushed to the hospital but there was no serious damage, she was at work the next day ... just a little sore!
When she went to work for the Chamber office it was in one room on the Helm Motel Mezzanine floor and got so big under her leadership it moved to four rooms upstairs over Bartel-Wiliams Drug Store across the street. Membership grew from 100 members under her direction to 400 and increased pledges from $4,000 to $13,000. The Chamber got too big for her to handle alone so she, and the businesses around the square, hired a director.
Mrs. Gilbert knew everybody in town and if she didn't know the answer to your question, she knew somebody who did. She was named Business Women of the Year in 1950. She always said she started the Chamber of Commerce in Bowling Green and got it up and running before leaving it.
After the war ended, she married Vernon Gilbert in 1945, a staff sergeant in the Air Force and continued working for the Chamber. Later they started a business together, Gilbert's Art and Frame Shop and they worked together for almost 40 years.
She was also in the Lioness Club, served as president for 3 straight years, member of the Senior Adult Choir, member of Rook Club, held several offices in her SS Class and the Senior Adult Group at her church, She was a member of First Baptist Church in Bowling Green her whole life. As she always said... "I was born on Broadway, I lived on Broadway growing up, and (my husband and I) owned a business on Broadway!" Her hobbies, next to her work, was making shag rugs out of ordinary wrapping twine and all kinds of embroidery work. She learned cross stitch later on and made quilts, pillowcases, and pieces to frame. Kathryn is also a Kentucky Colonel.
Survived by her daughter Glenda Gilbert White (Rick), and two granddaughters; Emily White of Nashville, TN, Katie Bartley (Justin) of Lexington and one grandson, several nieces and nephews. Mrs. Gilbert's funeral service will be Tuesday, Au gust 30, 2022 at 1:00 p.m. at First Baptist Church in Bowling Green with burial to follow in Fairview Cemetery. Visitation will be from 11:00 a.m. until 1:00 p.m. Tuesday at the church. J.C. Kirby & Son Lovers Lane Chapel has been entrusted with all arrangements.
