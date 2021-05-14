Bowling Green - Kathryn Irene Banter, 73 of Jetson, KY died Thursday, May 13, 2021 at Skyline Medical Center.
The Oklahoma native was a daughter of the late Walter and Latha Ballard Jenkins. She was preceded in death by a daughter, Phaith Bates. Kathryn was a nurse, a past worthy matron of Eastern Star, daughters of the Nile, attended Bethel United Methodist Church and served in the US Marine Corps.
Leaving to cherish her memories are her husband, Harold Banter; two daughters, Dawn Miller (Patrick) and Jenni Fansler (Michael); six grandchildren, Shelby Rylee, Taylor, Jerry, Ashley and Kerri; one great grandchild, Emalyn; two sisters, Virginia Gordon and Mary Lou Jenkins; one niece and one nephew and her beloved furbaby, Max.
Funeral service will be at 1 p.m. Wednesday at Hardy & Son Funeral Home, Bowling Green Chapel with burial in Bethel Cemetry with Military Honors. Visitation will be 11 a.m. -1 p.m. Wednesday at the funeral home.