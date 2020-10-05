Bowling Green - Kathy B. Owens, 68, of Bowling Green, passed away on Sunday, October 4, 2020 at Greenview Regional Hospital. The McLean County native was the daughter of the late Donald and Charlotte Sandefur Brown. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by two brothers, Donald Ray Brown and Johnny E. Brown.
Mrs. Owens was a member of Bays Fork Baptist Church. She was a teacher and earned her master's degree from WKU. Funeral services will be held at 1:00 pm on Saturday, October 10 at Johnson Vaughn Phelps Funeral Home with burial to follow at Bays Fork Baptist Church Cemetery. Visitation will be from 4:00 pm to 8:00 pm on Friday, October 9 and again from 11:00 am to 1:00 pm on Saturday, October 10 at the funeral home. She is survived by her husband, Garnett Mitchell Owens; her son, Greg M. Owens (Mary Jane); three grandchildren, Emma, Micah and Maggie; two sisters-in-law, Pat Butler and Brenda Brown; and several nieces and nephews. Memorial contributions may be made to the Bays Fork Baptist Church Cemetery Fund or the Gideons.