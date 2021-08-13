Bowling Green, KY - Kathy Cheryl (Garman) Durbin left this world August 11th to meet her Holy Father. Born April 6, 1958 to Floyd and Beatrice (East) Garman, Kathy was the youngest of four children.
She graduated from Warren East High School and went on to WKU where she met her husband, Chris. They were married in 1979. Kathy spent the majority of her professional career at BGMU in community relations where she considered many of her co-workers to be more like family. Kathy was the quintessential soccer mom for many years – traveling constantly to encourage and watch her children play the sport.
She was an incredibly supportive and loving mother, but her world changed for the better when her grandchildren were born, repeatedly stating: #grandsarethebest. Lovingly called "KK", Kathy was often found spending time with her grands, gardening while listening to KSR, or out lunching with her best friends. She loved to craft, play bunco with "the girls", spend time at the beach, go to small group and go on long drives through the country with Chris and her sweet dog, Daisy.
She is preceded in death by her parents (Floyd and Beatrice) and her brother, Jim Garman. She is survived by her husband of 42 years Chris Durbin, her two children: Kacy (Jerome) Noltemeyer and Christopher (Laura Beth) Durbin; her four grandchildren: Lukas Noltemeyer, Paisley Durbin, Piper Durbin and Lily Noltemeyer; her brother, Tom (Paulette) Garman; her sister, Gwen (Jim) Garrett, and so many nieces and nephews who she loved dearly.
Visitation Services will be held at J.C. Kirby & Son Lovers Lane Chapel Sunday, August 22nd from 2:00-6:00 pm. Rosary will be Sunday at 5:30 pm followed by a Prayer Service at 6:00 pm Sunday at the funeral home. A funeral mass will be held on Monday, August 23rd at 9:30am at Saint Joseph Catholic Church with burial to follow at Saint Joseph Cemetery.
Kathy's family would like to thank her many friends and the Hospice workers who helped to fill her last days with prayer, laughter and beautiful memories. In lieu of flowers, the family encourages you to make a gift to one of the following in memory of Kathy: Hospice of Southern Kentucky, The Butterfly Habitat at Lost River Cave, The Louisville Zoo, or Saint Joseph Catholic Church Restoration Fund.