WOODSTOCK, GA – Kathy Elaine Martin, age 64, of Woodstock, GA, passed away on Sunday, June 27th, 2021. She was born on December 16th, 1956, to Roy Martin and Katherine Johnson in Bowling Green, KY. Kathy graduated from Warren Central High School, then Western Kentucky University before pursuing a successful career in computer programing. In her spare time, Kathy loved spending time with her two dogs, Nutmeg and Hershey. She also enjoyed gardening, landscaping, and traveling. She loved traveling everywhere; from the mountains to ski and hike, to the beach to soak up the sun. Most of all, Kathy loved spending time with her family. She will always be remembered as a loving and dedicated mother, sister, aunt and friend. Kathy Martin has been reunited with her beloved siblings, Betty Satterfield, John Martin, and Richard Martin. She leaves to cherish in her memory, son, Dylan McIntyre and his fiancée Austin Scott; siblings, Diane Simpkins and husband Perry Simpkins, Bob Martin and wife Joyce Martin; as well as 9 nieces and nephews.
