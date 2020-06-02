Bowling Green - Kathy Asher, 56 of Elizabethtown, died Saturday, May 30, 2020 at Hardin Memorial Hospital.
She was a native of Bowling Green and a member of St. James Catholic Church. Kathy was employed as a clerk at the Radcliff Police Department and formerly employed by the Hardin County Attorney's office, Congressman Natcher's local office and various other physicians and attorneys. Her hobbies were working out, running, reading and later in life, she was an avid kayaker. She loved spending time at home with her family and friends.
She was preceded in death by her mother, Carolyn Kitchens Meredith.
She is survived by her husband, Tim Asher; four daughters, Meredith McCoy (A.J.), Madison Asher, Brooke Asher and Brittney Asher all of Elizabethtown; a son, Nick Asher (Leah) of Louisville; her father, Bennie Edward Meredith of Bowling Green and a brother, Jeff Meredith of Bowling Green.
A memorial service will be Friday at 3 p.m. at Brown Funeral Home.
Visitation will be from 12 to 3 p.m. Friday at the funeral home. Expressions of sympathy may go to https://www.gofundme.com/f/kathy-asher.
Condolences may be expressed online at www.brownfuneral.com.
